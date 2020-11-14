New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a massive fire broke out in a slum area of Nivedita pally in New Town of Kolkata on Saturday evening. As per updates, several houses were gutted in the massive fire. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out at Shop in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar, 20 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

To bring the flame under control, five fire tenders have rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Also Read - 1 Dead, Another Injured in Fire at Two-Storey Building in Kolkata

Another five incident was report on Kolkata just four days back on November 10 in which around 20 shanties were completely gutted. The fire had broken out in Kolkata’s Topsia area.

At least six fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze, which was first spotted around 3.30PM. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited the spot.