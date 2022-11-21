Fire Breaks Out In Ludhiana Thread Factory

Published: November 21, 2022 5:00 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

Punjab: A fire broke out in a thread factory near Basti Jodhewal in Ludhiana earlier today. However, no casualties have been reported. The fire was later brought under control by the fire department.

