Fire Breaks Out In Ludhiana Thread Factory
Fire broke out in a thread factory near Basti Jodhewal in Ludhiana earlier today, no casualties reported.
Punjab: A fire broke out in a thread factory near Basti Jodhewal in Ludhiana earlier today. However, no casualties have been reported. The fire was later brought under control by the fire department.
