Noida: Fire broke out in Sector 25A’s Spice Mall and firefighting operations are currently underway. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This is the second fire incident that has taken place in Noida on Monday. Earlier in the day, a warehouse of a private firm where menthol was stored in a large quantity caught fire.

Recently, a fire had broken out on the first and second floor of Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) which was doused after six hours of an intense firefight.

The blaze was earlier brought under control but the fire department had warned that it could reignite. At least 37 fire tenders were at the spot along with 75 NDRF teams helping in the operation.

It reportedly broke out due to a short circuit near the emergency ward. All patients were evacuated in a timely manner and no injuries or loss of life were reported.