New Delhi: A fire broke out at a store room inside Jeevan Deep building near Parliament Street in the national capital on Friday evening. At least seven fire tenders are present at the spot carrying out the firefighting operations.

According to news agency ANI, around 50 people have been evacuated from the building. No injuries or casualties were reported till the time of filing the report.

The blaze erupted on the 4th floor of building. A short-circuit is said to be the reason behind the incident. However, no official confirmation on the same has been made yet.