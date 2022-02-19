New Delhi: A major fire broke out in an empty train at Madhubani railway station in Bihar on Saturday. A video of the incident shared by news agency ANI showed people pouring buckets of water into the burning train. In the video, huge palls of grey smoke were seen rising into the air from the train’s compartments.Also Read - Massive Fire Breaks Out at Spa Centre in Noida, 2 Dead, Probe Underway

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in an empty train at Madhubani railway station in Bihar pic.twitter.com/Rps2N8gwKk — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

It was yet to be ascertained as to what led to the fire in the empty train at the railway station. There were no reports of injuries or casualties.