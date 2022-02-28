Mumbai: A major fire broke out on the 10th floor of a residential apartment building in NG Royal Park area in Mumbai’s Kanjurmarg on Monday. According to news agency ANI, the fire is reported to be of level 2. Around 10 fire tenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.Also Read - Ex-Cricketer Vinod Kambli Arrested For Dashing Car Into Mumbai Society Gate, Released on Bail

No injuries have been reported yet, NDTV reported quoting officials, who added that the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Also Read - Is Maharashtra Planning To Relax Face Mask Rule As Covid Cases Dip? Health Minister Rajesh Tope Responds

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A level 2 fire breaks out in NG Royal Park area in Kanjurmarg of Mumbai. Around 10 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/qUGk4j4Crd — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022

(This is a developing story: We’ll give updates on the situation as we learn more.)