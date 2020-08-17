Fire Breaks Out on 6th Floor of Parliament Annexe Building, no Casualties
New Delhi: A fire broke out on the 6th floor of the Parliament Annexe Building in the national capital on Monday morning. 5 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
More detai
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.
|
Published Date: August 17, 2020 8:25 AM IST
Updated Date: August 17, 2020 8:26 AM IST