New Delhi: A fire broke out on the 6th floor of the Parliament Annexe Building in the national capital on Monday morning. 5 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi Records 652 Cases in 24 Hours, Kejriwal Plans to Set up 'Oxygen Jaanch Kendra' in 30,000 Villages | Key Points

More details awaited. Also Read - Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Godown in Okhla Phase 1 Area, 10 Fire Tenders Rushed

