Visakhapatnam: Fire broke out in Offshore Support Vessel Coastal Jaguar on Monday morning around 11.30 AM. Twenty0-nine of the crew members jumped into the water of whom 28 were rescued by Indian Coast Guard.

Search for on for the sole missing member. The exact cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

#WATCH Visakhapatnam: At 11:30 am today, 29 crew members of Offshore Support Vessel Coastal Jaguar jumped into water after a fire engulfed the vessel. 28 rescued by Indian Coast Guard. Search for 1 missing crew underway. Exact cause of fire yet to be ascertained. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/pksYGrC9ZE — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

More details are awaited.