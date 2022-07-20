New Delhi: The aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya caught fire today while operating off the Karnataka coast. The fire was brought under control by the crew. There were no casualties reported.Also Read - Agniveer SSR Recruitment 2022: Register For 2800 Posts Before July 22| Check Notification, Eligibility Here

The Indian Navy informed on Twitter about the incident. Also Read - Viral Video: Navy Officer Does Push-ups & Shouts 'I Love You Elena', Fun Kerala Wedding Wins Hearts | Watch

#Flash

During a planned sortie for conduct of sea trials off Karwar, an incident of fire was reported onboard INS

Vikramaditya today 20 Jul 22. The fire was brought under control by the ship’s crew using onboard systems. No casualties have been reported (1/2) — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) July 20, 2022

Also Read - Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: First Batch Of Agniveer Will Be 20% Women, Say Navy officials

A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, the tweet by Indian Navy said.

The $2.3 billion aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya came to India from Russia in January 2014. It was commissioned into the Indian Navy in November 2013 in north Russia’s Severodvinsk and is now based in Karnataka’s Karwar. The air wing consists of MiG 29K fighter jets and Kamov helicopters.

INS Vikramaditya is 284 metres long and 60 metres high – about the height of a 20-storey building. The ship weighs 40,000 tonnes and is the biggest and heaviest ship in the Indian Navy.