New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on Sunday at a railway godown near Pratap Nagar Metro Station in Delhi. At least 14 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.Also Read - Delhi Logs 1,083 Fresh COVID Cases, One Death In 24 Hours; Positivity Rate At 4.48%

“A fire broke out in Railway godown at sabzi mandi, near Pratap Nagar Metro Station. A total of 14 fire tenders rushed to the site,” Delhi Fire Service said in a statement. Also Read - Major Fire Breaks Out at Plastic Factory in Delhi's Narela; no Casualty Reported

A video shared by news agency ANI showed black smoke billowing out of the godown at the sabji mandi near the Pratap Nagar Metro Station. Also Read - Relief For Delhi-NCR Residents! Ashram Underpass to Open For Vehicular Movement After Missing 8 Deadlines | Key Things to Know

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire breaks out in Railway godown at sabzi mandi, near Pratap Nagar Metro Station. A total of 14 fire tenders rushed to the site. Fire has been brought under control: Delhi Fire Service (Video source: Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/QIG2f0rV8T — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

The Delhi Fire Service department said the blaze was later brought under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited.

In a separate incident, another fire broke out at plastic factory in Narela on the outskirts of the National Capital on Sunday afternoon. It was brought under control after over an hour, the officials said while adding that no one was injured in the incident.