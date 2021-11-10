Assam: A fire broke out on Wednesday evening at an incentive care unit(ICU) of Assam Medical College and Hospital’s Paediatric ward in Dibrugarh. As per the hospital authorities, the incident took place at around 6:30 PM when a ventilator unit caught fire. The fire was caused due to a short circuit. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.Also Read - Bhopal Hospital Where 4 Infants Died Due To Blaze Never Applied For Fire Allowance: Reports

AMCH Superintendent Prasanta Dihingia told PTI that the monitor of a ventilator in the paediatric ward caught fire which was immediately doused by the staff with the help of a fire extinguisher kept in the room."There were 12 children in the ward, aged between six months and 10 years. No one was injured," he added.

Dr Kakati, as reported by Hindustan Times said, "There's no certainty whether the short circuit took place due to a problem in the machine or due to some issues in wiring. As a safety measure, we have ordered an electrical audit of the entire hospital, which will be conducted on Thursday."However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

As a precautionary measure, the hospital shifted all the patients to another paediatric ward on the campus after the incident, Dihingia said.”The affected ward had six ventilators and two of them were received under the PM-CARES fund. One of the PM-CARES ventilators had caught fire,” the superintendent said.

About the cause of the blaze, he said it is not immediately known if the ventilator had any issue or there was a problem with the electricity connection in the ward.”Personnel from the fire and power departments have reached and are conducting a probe into the incident.

The AMCH has already initiated an internal enquiry. We have also requested the Assam government to do an investigation independently. These will bring out the truth,” Dihingia added.