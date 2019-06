New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a hosiery factory in Punjab’s Ludhiana near Kanganwal Road on Sunday. Several fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flame. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. No injuries have been reported yet.

The incident comes days after three hosiery units in Shivpuri on Noorwala Road caught fire. All three factories had three-storeys. Fire tenders from Ludhiana, Samrala and Jagraon were pressed into service.