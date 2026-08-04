Fire erupts at Jalandhar government hospital; 20 pregnant women and newborns safely evacuated

A fire broke out in the gynaecology ward of the Civil Hospital in Jalandhar, Punjab, on Tuesday morning, prompting the immediate evacuation of approximately 20 pregnant women and newborn babies. Officials stated that a major tragedy was averted because doctors on duty promptly moved everyone in the ward to a safe location.

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New Delhi: A fire broke out in the gynaecology ward of the Civil Hospital in Jalandhar, Punjab, on Tuesday morning, prompting the immediate evacuation of approximately 20 pregnant women and newborn babies. Officials stated that a major tragedy was averted because doctors on duty promptly moved everyone in the ward to a safe location.

Fire likely caused by a short circuit

According to sources, the fire at the government hospital is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit; it originated from smoke emanating from an air conditioner. Thick smoke spread rapidly through the ward around 6:00 AM. Senior Medical Officer Dr. Priya Kaushal told The Indian Express, “There was no loss of life in this incident. Timely intervention by doctors, hospital staff, and firefighters averted a major tragedy at the hospital.”

Severe damage to the ward

Dr. Kaushal stated that the ward suffered extensive damage, with beds, mattresses, electrical appliances, wiring, and the air-conditioning system completely gutted by the fire. She noted that resident doctors present in the ward at the time immediately alerted hospital authorities. She added, “Medical and paramedical teams took immediate action and began moving pregnant women and newborns to safe areas. Upon receiving the information, the hospital’s senior team arrived at the scene within about five minutes. Firefighters also reached the spot and brought the fire under control.”

Glass panes had to be broken to enter the ward

Reports indicate that the fire was so intense that firefighters had to break glass panes to enter the affected area, as they were unable to open the door. This incident occurred at a time when the Civil Hospital’s ICU and gynaecology departments are witnessing a heavy patient load. A junior doctor mentioned that the presence of doctors on duty and the hospital administration’s swift response ensured the immediate evacuation of patients without any harm, thereby averting a major disaster.