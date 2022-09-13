Hyderabad: Six persons were injured in a fire that broke out in an e-bike showroom in Secunderabad on Monday evening. Fire personnel rescued nine persons from a lodge located above the showroom. However, some more persons were feared trapped inside.Also Read - Fire Breaks Out in Prabhadevi Area of Mumbai, No Injuries Reported

Two fire tenders were battling to control the fire. The cause of the fire was not known and many e-bikes were gutted in the fire. According to eyewitnesses, heavy smoke engulfed Ruby lodge on the upper floor of the building after the fire broke out in the showroom on the ground floor.

The incident sent panic in the area. Some of the guests reportedly jumped out of windows to save themselves. State Animal Husbandry Minister, T. Srinivas Yadav rushed to the spot and was monitoring the rescue and relief operation.

The injured were shifted to Gandhi Hospital. The nature of injuries and other details were awaited.