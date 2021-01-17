Thiruvananthapuram: A fire broke out in a parcel van of the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Malabar Express train about 40 kms from Kerala’s capital on Sunday morning. Also Read - Exempted From Entertainment Tax Till March, Movie Theatres in Kerala To Reopen From January 13

All passengers were safely disembarked and the blaze was put out by the Fire Brigade personnel, Railway sources said.

According to initial information, the loco pilot noticed smoke in the parcel van in the front part of the train around 7.40 am at Edava between Varkala and Paravur stations and immediately alerted railway officials.

No casualty was reported as the fire was confined to the parcel van and the train has been detained at the spot, the sources added.

(With inputs from PTI)