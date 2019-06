Mumbai: A fire broke out in an empty ship at Mazagon Dockyard here on Friday evening. Five fire tenders and four water tankers are present at the spot. One person is suspected to be trapped inside, said reports.

Fire extinguishing operations are underway. No casualties or injuries have been reported. More details are awaited.

Reports said the fire was confined to the second and the third decks of said ship. The firefighters were searching for the seat of fire along with Navy firefighters.