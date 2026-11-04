Firecracker bursting timings on Diwali: Tamil Nadu fixes two-hour window for bursting firecrackers – Check timings and other guidelines

The advisory firmly mandates the public to avoid series crackers due to extreme noise spikes and air pollution.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/firecracker-bursting-timings-on-diwali-tamil-nadu-fixes-two-hour-window-for-bursting-firecrackers-check-timings-and-other-guidelines-8542202/ Copy

Firecracker bursting timings on Diwali: Tamil Nadu fixes two-hour window for bursting firecrackers – Check timings and other guidelines | Image: ANI

Firecracker Bursting Timings: At a time when the air quality in Delhi-NCR is deteriorating and the state government is taking several measures to curb pollution levels, the Tamil Nadu government has permitted its citizens to burst firecrackers. However, CM Vijay has set specific timings for bursting firecrackers, strictly between 6 am and 7 am and 7 pm and 8 pm on Deepavali 2026. The two-hour window has been announced in an effort to curb severe air and noise pollution.

The official release emphasised collective responsibility to protect the environment.

Read more: Punjab government allows bursting of green firecrackers till December 31

“Deepavali is a festival of lights and family joy that should be celebrated in harmony with nature. We appeal to all residents to celebrate this day by choosing environment-friendly practices rather than high-decibel and smoke-emitting fireworks,” it stated.

The initiative aims to reduce serious environmental and health risks caused by land, water. air and noise pollution.

Key Highlights

Tamil Nadu government has allowed people to burst firecrackers from 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm on Deepavali.

The two-hour restriction aims to reduce air and noise pollution and protect public health.

The government has urged people to celebrate responsibly and follow environment-friendly practices.

Following SC’s 2018 judgment, the sale and manufacture of firecrackers are restricted to green crackers.

TNPCB is spreading awareness through schools, colleges, Eco clubs and local bodies.

District administrations are encouraging neighbourhood associations to organise community firecracker events.

Bursting firecrackers near hospitals, educational institutions, courts and religious places is prohibited.

Firecrackers are also banned near fire-prone establishments.

TNPCB Steps Up Awareness Of Green Crackers

The state government, citing Supreme Court’s landmark 2018 judgment, has restricted the sale and manufacture of firecrackers to ‘green crackers’. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has also organised several extensive awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, Eco clubs and local corporate bodies.

District administrations are also encouraging neighbourhood welfare associations to organise community fire-cracking events in open spaces to reduce overall localised emissions.

According to the advisory, people are restricted to bursting series crackers due to extreme noise spikes and air pollution.

Notably, bursting crackers near silence zones like hospitals, educational institutions, courts, and religious structures is strictly banned. Bursting firecrackers near fire-prone establishments are also prohibited, the release said.