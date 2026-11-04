Firecracker bursting timings on Diwali: Tamil Nadu fixes two-hour window for bursting firecrackers – Check timings and other guidelines

Firecracker Bursting Timings: At a time when the air quality in Delhi-NCR is deteriorating and the state government is taking several measures to curb pollution levels, the Tamil Nadu government has permitted its citizens to burst firecrackers. However, CM Vijay has set specific timings for bursting firecrackers, strictly between 6 am and 7 am and 7 pm and 8 pm on Deepavali 2026. The two-hour window has been announced in an effort to curb severe air and noise pollution.
The official release emphasised collective responsibility to protect the environment.
“Deepavali is a festival of lights and family joy that should be celebrated in harmony with nature. We appeal to all residents to celebrate this day by choosing environment-friendly practices rather than high-decibel and smoke-emitting fireworks,” it stated.
The initiative aims to reduce serious environmental and health risks caused by land, water. air and noise pollution.
The state government, citing Supreme Court’s landmark 2018 judgment, has restricted the sale and manufacture of firecrackers to ‘green crackers’. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has also organised several extensive awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, Eco clubs and local corporate bodies.
District administrations are also encouraging neighbourhood welfare associations to organise community fire-cracking events in open spaces to reduce overall localised emissions.
According to the advisory, people are restricted to bursting series crackers due to extreme noise spikes and air pollution.
Notably, bursting crackers near silence zones like hospitals, educational institutions, courts, and religious structures is strictly banned. Bursting firecrackers near fire-prone establishments are also prohibited, the release said.
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