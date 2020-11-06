New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday announced that all types of firecrackers will be banned in the national capital from November 7 to November 30. The decision has been taken in view of the rising pollution and smog levels. Also Read - Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Worsens to 'Severe' Category Due to Farm Fires, Unfavourable Meteorological Conditions

The capital city’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 397 at 10 am. On Thursday, the 24-hour average AQI was 450, the highest since November 15 last year, when it was 458. Notably, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.



Earlier on Thursday, CM Kejriwal had held a review meeting on the coronavirus situation and the preparedness of Delhi to deal with the COVID-19 cases and also decided to ban firecrackers, as both pollution and Covid-19 are adversely impacting city residents.

Reacting strongly to this, traders had said they are shocked by the move to ban all kinds of firecrackers ahead of Diwali and other festivals and asserted that they will suffer “huge losses” due to the Delhi government’s decision.

They said they will approach Lt Governor Anil Baijal to seek his help in giving respite from the move that came “late” as firecrackers worth crores have already been stocked by them ahead of festivals like Diwali, Chhath and Guruparab.

Earlier, states like Rajashthan, Haryana, Odisha and West Bengal had prohibited the sale and use of firecrackers.