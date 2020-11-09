New Delhi: National Green Tribunal pronounced total ban against sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR from midnight today till 30th November. Also Read - NGT to Pronounce Order on Firecracker Ban Today Amid Rising Pollution and COVID-19 Cases

The NGT on Thursday had reserved, till November 9, its order on the imposition of ban on firecrackers across 23 states and UTs. It had issued notices to the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) and four state governments on whether use of firecrackers be banned from November 7-30 in the interest of public health and environment.