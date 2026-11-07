Firecrackers banned in Delhi-NCR: What you must not burn this Diwali to avoid a hefty fine

Strict Supreme Court and administration rules govern firecrackers in Delhi. Here is when and how you can burst green firecrackers, and whether violating the rules can mean jail time and fines.

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Court orders and local administrative guidelines allow fireworks in Delhi-NCR on November 7 & 8. File image

Strict rules now govern the sale and use of firecrackers in Delhi and the NCR, as authorities try to control air pollution. Under orders from the Supreme Court and the administration, only green firecrackers are allowed, and only on designated dates and during limited hours. Anyone who breaks these rules faces six months to three years in prison and a heavy fine.

Smog and air pollution tend to get worse in Delhi during the winter months, and the administration along with the judiciary have now tightened the rules on using firecrackers even further. Green crackers can be burst in Delhi-NCR only on certain designated days and within a limited timeframe. Officials have also warned that anyone found violating these rules will face strict legal action, with environmental protection and the health of citizens cited as the reasons behind the restrictions.

Also Read | ‘Not in favour of blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, take help from people like Virat Kohli’: What Supreme Court said on pollution in Delhi

Key rules on burning and selling firecrackers

Court orders and local administrative guidelines allow fireworks in Delhi-NCR on just two specific dates, November 7 and 8. From November 9, the region will see a complete ban on firecrackers. Even during those two days, though, fireworks can’t be burst round the clock, as they are restricted to certain fixed hours.

Bursting is allowed only in two daily windows: 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm. Anything lit outside those times is illegal. Conventional firecrackers sold in local markets, including those with barium or chemical strings, are banned outright. Only certified green crackers are permitted, and their packaging must clearly show a QR code that confirms they are genuine.

What is the punishment for breaking the rules?

If any person or businessman is found violating these rules of the administration, legal action will be taken against him under the sections mentioned below.

Also Read | Firecracker bursting timings on Diwali: Tamil Nadu fixes two-hour window for bursting firecrackers – Check timings and other guidelines

Burning or purchasing firecrackers illegally will lead to possible imprisonment of upto six months and a penalty of upto Rs 2000, while the illegal storage of, sale or manufacture of firecrackers will lead to rigorous imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of Rs 5,000.

What are the rules of burning and selling firecrackers?

Some of the rules of burning firecrackers include that setting off firecrackers of any kind within 300 meters of hospitals, nursing homes, health centers, educational institutions, and old age homes is strictly forbidden. Another rule says that firecrackers cannot be sold through an e-commerce platform or any online medium. Meanwhile, green crackers can also be purchased only from licensed shops authorized by the district administration and police.