New Delhi: A day after the fire incident that killed 19 people, Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol on Thursday met people who were injured in the incident.

Over 20 people have suffered injuries in a fire incident that broke out at a firecrackers factory in Batala, Punjab, on Wednesday.

Deol visited the injured people and their family members in the hospital who are undergoing treatment there.

“I am saddened by the incident. I pray that such incidents should not occur in the future. An investigation will be carried out in this matter. So many people have died in this incident and we all should pray for their families who have suffered the loss. We will surely help the injured,” Doel was quoted as saying by a news agency.

After ordering a magisterial inquiry into the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs50,000 for the seven severely injured. He has also announced Rs25,000 for those with minor injuries.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, among others, have expressed condolences on the death of workers in the fire incident.