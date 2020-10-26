New Delhi: A FIR registered against unnamed accused has been registered in connection with firing at Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in Bulandshahr, said Uttar Pradesh police on Monday. Also Read - Shots Fired at Bhim Army Cavalcade: Chandrashekhar Azad Tweets From Bulandshahr

Speaking to ANI, Bulandshahr SSP SK Singh said, "There are reports in media about shots being fired at Azad Samaj Party's Chandrashekhar Azad, occurrence of the incident has not been established. A ruckus erupted between workers of Azad Samaj Party and AIMIM yesterday."

"Another FIR registered, based on a complaint of AIMIM leader Dilshad Ahmad that he was attacked," added SSP Singh.

Azad Samaj Party national president Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday claimed that shots were fired at his convoy in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. In a tweet, he said that shots were fired when party members were campaigning for Assembly by-polls that have been scheduled for November 3.

“Opposition parties have been terrified of our candidate in Bulandshahr elections and today’s rally worried them, due to which my convoy was fired at in a cowardly manner. This shows their desperation… they want the atmosphere to be toxic but we will not let this happen,” Chandrashekhar Azad tweeted in Hindi.