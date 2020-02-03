New Delhi: The Congress on Monday came down heavily on Home Minister Amit Shah on the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital, and asked why the HM has failed to give protection to Delhi.

“What the BJP is doing to our national capital is despicable. Our students and our citizens are in danger because the BJP is instigating young men to take up arms and act violently against those that disagree with them. HM Amit Shah why have you failed to protect Delhi?,” the Congress said in a tweet.

The statement from the Congress came after multiple shooting incidents happened at protest sites such as Shaheen Bagh and Jamia areas of the national capital in one week time.

On Sunday a fresh firing incident took place in Jamia after the January 30 incident in which one person was injured. After the two incidents, the DCP was shunted out on Sunday, but the firing incident has raised questions on the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi.

Besides, leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also raised the firing issue on Monday slammed the BJP describing its leaders as ‘fake Hindus’ and accused the government of “trying to shut the voices of people through bullets.”

Apart from this, the Congress also accused Union Minister Anurag Thakur of instigating the people over his ‘shoot the traitors’ remark. The Union Minister in recent rally in Delhi had said ‘shoot the traitors’, which had gone viral on social media.