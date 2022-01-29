Firozpur Rural Constituency, Punjab: The Firozpur Rural is one of the 117 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Punjab. It is part of Firozpur district and is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes. The constituency will cast its ballot on February 20, according to the date announced by the Election Commission. The counting will be held on March 10, 2022. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Indian National Congress. Firozpur Rural under Firozpur district of Punjab State. In 2017, Satkar Kaur of Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Joginder Singh Jindu from Shiromani Akali Dal with a margin of 21380 votes.Also Read - It's Congress' Development Claims Vs AAP's Future Promises In Ludhiana East. Whom Will Voters Trust?
To recall, the AAP's Ferozepur Rural candidate Amandeep Ashu Banger had resigned from the party and joined the ruling Congress in Punjab, alleging that Arvind Kejriwal's outfit runs like a "multinational company" with only Delhi leaders calling the shots.
Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab Assembly Polls:
- Issue of notification: January 21
- Last date of notification: January 28
- Scrutiny of nomination: January 29
- Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31
- Date of poll: February 20
- Counting of votes: March 10
2017 Punjab Assembly Election:
