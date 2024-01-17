First Air India Express Flight Connecting Ayodhya To Bengaluru, Kolkata Launched: Check Details

Air India Express Latest Update: During the launch of the flight, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the development of Uttar Pradesh is reaching new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jyotiraditya Scindia launched the first Air India Express flight between Ayodhya to Bengaluru, Kolkata.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: With just a few days left for the Ram Mandir to be inaugurated in Ayodhya, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday launched the first Air India Express flight between Ayodhya to Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities.

First, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was at Lucknow, received the boarding pass for the first flight between Kolkata and Ayodhya.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath flag off the first Air India Express flight between Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/1TFmA0ks3o — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

“The development of Uttar Pradesh is reaching new heights. If we look at the population of Uttar Pradesh, almost 70 per cent of the population of the US is in Uttar Pradesh. Half of Europe’s population is in Uttar Pradesh. We celebrated Diwali last November, the second Diwali was on December 3 when the election results were declared and not for the entire country but for the entire world the third Diwali is going to be celebrated on the coming 22nd,” Scindia said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says "…The development of Uttar Pradesh is reaching new heights. If we look at the population of Uttar Pradesh, almost 70% of the population of the US is in Uttar Pradesh. Half of Europe's population is in Uttar… pic.twitter.com/gUP0cdaxSg — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

During the occasion, Yogi Adityanath said that along with new airports, four international airports have come up in the state.

“In the last nine years, not only new airports have come up in Uttar Pradesh but with 4 international airports, Uttar Pradesh has become an important state in the field of air connectivity. PM Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on 30th December,” the Chief Minister said.

Airport officials earlier had said that the routine flights at Ayodhya’s Maharishi Valmiki International Airport will begin and the number of flights at the airport will increase as well.

It should be noted that PM Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in the temple city of Ayodhya after inaugurating the Ayodhya Railway Station on December 30.

The Airports Authority of India undertook the development of Ayodhya Airport as per the MoU signed with the Government of Uttar Pradesh in April last year. The state-of-the-art airport has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1450 crore.

The airport’s terminal building has an area of 6,500 square metres and is equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the terminal building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya. The interiors of the terminal building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram.

(With inputs from ANI)

