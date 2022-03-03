New Delhi: The Indian Air Force’s first evacuation flight with 200 Indians from Romanian capital Bucharest landed at the Hindon air base here in the early hours of Thursday, sources said. The first flight — which was conducted using C-17 military transport aircraft — landed in Delhi at 1.30 am on Thursday.Also Read - Russian Military Instructed To Ensure Safe Removal of Indian Citizens From War Zone: President Putin Tells PM Modi

Delhi: Visuals of students from #Ukraine leaving Hindan airbase in the national capital via buses provided by the Indian Air Force. Buses will provide drop-offs to the citizens to their respective State Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/qaUAtm1Z0o — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

Another Indian Air Force’s C-17 aircraft carrying 220 Indian passengers on board lands at its home base Hindan near Delhi, arriving from Budapest in Hungary. MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt interacted with the Indian nationals on the flight. Also Read - 31 Flights Including Air India, SpiceJet To Evacuate Over 6,300 Indians From Ukraine By March 8: Report

The aircraft which brought students earlier has been sent for evacuation & as soon as students get off of this aircraft, it'll again take off for evacuation. It's our duty to bring every single student; I congratulate every crew for working day & night: MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt pic.twitter.com/tbL6nUFN82 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2022

Two more C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) with hundreds of evacuees from Ukraine will land at the Hindon airbase later on Thursday.

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine’s western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

The IAF planes are also coming from these neighbouring countries, sources said.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt received the Indian evacuees of the first C-17 flight at the airbase, they said.

Approximately 8,000 Indians, mainly students, are stranded in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said on Tuesday.

Four Union ministers have gone to Ukraine’s western neighbours to facilitate the evacuation of Indian nationals.

Hardeep Singh Puri is in Hungary, Jyotiraditya Scindia is in Romania, Kiren Rijiju is in Slovakia and V K Singh is in Poland.

