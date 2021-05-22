Ahmedabad: Amid rising cases of black fungus across the country, a 15-year-old-boy in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad has been detected with the infection a week after he recovered from COVID-19, reported news agency PTI quoting a doctor treating him on Saturday. City-based pediatrician Dr Abhishek Bansal said this may be the first case of pediatric Mucormycosis in Ahmedabad to the best of his knowledge. Also Read - Bihar Declares Black Fungus as an Epidemic After Reporting 117 Cases

“He was admitted in a private hospital here on April 14 with coronavirus symptoms, and was later in the ICU for 10 days after the infection was confirmed. He was given supplemental oxygen, Remdesivir as well as steroids and discharged on April 24. A week later, he developed new symptoms like toothache and a small ulcer in palate, which finally turned out to be Mucormycosis,” Dr Bansal said. Also Read - Black Fungus: Watch Out For THESE Signs if You're Recovering From Covid, Says AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria

“He had to undergo surgery in which his half right-sided palate and upper teeth on the right side were removed and his sinuses cleaned. His condition is stable and he should be discharged in the next three to four days. To the best of my knowledge, this is the first case of pediatric Mucormycosis in Ahmedabad,” he added. Also Read - India Has 8,848 Cases of Black Fungus, Centre Sends 23,000 Vials of Key Drug to States

As per the data available with Centre, Gujarat has 2,281 Mucormycosis patients, which is the highest for any state in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)