New Delhi: The first case of coronavirus has come to light at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). A pharmacist in the varsity has been found to be Covid-19 positive after he was tested for the infection.

The JNU administration has asked all those who came in contact with the pharmacist to be vigilant and get themselves tested immediately if any symptoms appear.

Delhi government officials informed the pharmacist about the test result which came positive.

The pharmacist is in home isolation at his residence in the JNU campus.

The JNU administration has issued a circular saying, “all students and the JNU community are requested to follow the guidelines issued by the Government of India and Delhi government from time to time to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus”.

Dean of Students Sudhir Pratap Singh said: “Any student who develops Covid symptoms should immediately contact a doctor or health care centre.”

Most of the students at the campus have returned to their native places and educational activities at the university are at a low key.