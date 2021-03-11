Bengaluru: The first case of South African COVID-19 strain has been detected in Karnataka, the state health department said in its bulletin on Wednesday. However, the department has not shared any further details on this. As per results of tests done on international passengers till March 10, one person was tested positive for the South African strain of Covid-19 virus. Also Read - Canada Thanks PM Narendra Modi for COVID-19 Vaccines by Putting up his Billboards in Greater Toronto

Till March 10, a total of 64 United Kingdom returnees have tested positive during RT-PCR tests. A total of 26 primary contacts of these 64 people have also tested positive during RT-PCR tests, the health department said. And, the state has also reported a total of 29 positive cases for the UK strain. Also Read - After Getting COVID-19 Vaccine, Pilots, Cabin Crew Won't Fly for 48 Hours, Says DGCA

A mutation of the Covid-19 virus was discovered in South Africa and announced in December 2020. Previously in September 2020 a UK strain of the virus had emerged. 760 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state. Also Read - Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Fall Short in Rajasthan, Says Health Minister Amid Rise in Cases

The total number of active cases in Karnataka is 7,456 and till March 10 evening the total number of Covid-19 positive cases stood at 9,56,801, which includes 12,379 deaths.

(With ANI inputs)