New Delhi: In a unique attempt, one of the private imaging centres situated in Delhi has become the first covid-19 vaccination centre for children in India. The dedicated vaccine centre will cater to children above 2 years to 18 years and their vaccination process.Also Read - Over 30 Countries Including France And Germany Agree to Recognise Vaccine Certificates of India | Details Here

The vaccination centre’s wall has been painted with different animal themes and cartoon characters such as Motu Patlu, dinosaurs. This catchy look is expected to reduce the fear of vaccination among children. Dr Sameer Bhati, Director, Star Imaging and Path Labs said to news agency ANI, “If we see demographic distribution then the age group of 0-18 years isn’t less. We can’t leave them unvaccinated, because diseases in children are not severe but still, they are potential carriers.” Also Read - Landmark 100 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses To Be Administered Next Week in India: Report

The aim to open a friendly centre is to engage children post-vaccination when they will be under observation and to remove fear from the children minds. Dr Bhati further added, “The anxiety and fear that parents have for children regarding vaccination, and engaging children post-vaccination is important. We have given it a catchy look in a way that can engage children in other activities after vaccination.” Also Read - COVID Vaccine Drive Likely to Begin For Kids in November, Those With Health Conditions to Get Priority: Report

The guidelines for the coronavirus vaccine for children is still pending. It is likely that the guideline may come soon after the complete clearance of DCGI to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has already given clearance to Zydus Cadila’s DNA vaccine ZyCoV-D for those above 12-18 years.

Dr Bhati further added, ”The comorbid group in children is also at high risk. The obesity group is also at high risk. According to the latest studies, we are waiting for Covid-19 vaccination guidelines for children who come under comorbidities. SEC has recommended Covaxin also.”

(With Inputs From ANI)