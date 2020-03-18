New Delhi: The first positive case of coronavirus in the Indian Army has emerged as an army jawan from Ladakh, whose father had travelled to Iran for pilgrimage, tested positive for Covid-19. The 34-year-soldier is from the Ladakh Scouts, an infantry regiment of the Army known as the ‘Snow Warriors’. Also Read - Coronavirus: First Positive Case Reported in Kashmir; Noida, Rajasthan Impose Section 144 to Combat Spread of COVID-19 | Highlights

According to reports, the infected Army jawan’s father had travelled to Iran for pilgrimage and returned to India on February 27. Also Read - Coronavirus in Pakistan: We Are Not US, We Can't go For Shutdown, Says PM Imran Khan

Army sources: First positive case of #COVID19 confirmed of an Indian Army jawan (from Ladakh Scouts). Jawan’s father has travel history to Iran. Jawan is being treated while his family including sister&wife have been put in quarantine. Jawan’s father has also tested positive. — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

“His father was quarantined from February 29 at Ladakh Heart Foundation and reported positive for Covid-19 on March 6 and was isolated at the local SNM Hospital,” sources said.

Explaining how the soldier was infected, sources said he was on casual leave from February 25 to March 1 and rejoined on March 2.

Even though the soldier had rejoined from his leave but was helping his family during the quarantine period and was staying at his Chuchot village for some time as well.

The jawan is now being given treatment while his family, including his sister and wife, have been put in quarantine in Ladakh.

In the wake of the outbreak, the Army has postponed all training courses for its personnel which were scheduled to begin from March 23 onwards, officials said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the entry of foreign tourists to the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir has been banned as a precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus outbreak around the world.

The confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, now stand at 142.