New Delhi: On the first day of the lockdown 3:0, traffic jams and resultant chaos were witnessed at a number of places in the national capital and at inter-state border checkpoints on Monday.

In the morning time, long queues of vehicles were witnessed at police checkpoints to check the lockdown violators in the national capital as well as on the border areas.

As per updates, maximum traffic jams were witnessed on the Akshardham Road going towards the Delhi-Noida border, on the Delhi-Mehrauli Road, checkpoint on the National Highway-8 on the Delhi-Gurugram route, and the Delhi-Ghaziabad border.

As the day progressed, the chaos on the roads started around 9 AM and continued for around one-and-a-half hours, and then normalised around 11 AM.

Over the validity of movement passes, a number of commuters had verbal run-ins with police deployed on the border checkpoints. On one hand, the commuters said that authorities that had issued the passes during the earlier phases of the lockdown were still valid, police, on the other hand, maintained that they would have to get fresh passes issued for the movement.

Some of the commuters were also seen getting into argument with police on the Delhi-Dallupur Road and the Delhi-Noida border. While police maintained that they only recognised passes issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate, commuters wanted to enter Noida on the basis of passes issued by authorities in Delhi.