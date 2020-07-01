New Delhi: Amid rising cases of coronavirus, India on Wednesday began the second phase of unlocking as the month-long ‘Unlock-1’ ended on Tuesday. Also Read - Unlock 2.0: Goa to Open For Tourists From July 2, Over 250 Hotels to Resume Operations

Ahead of announcing the Unlock 2.0, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday night issued fresh guidelines for the same and said educational institutions, Metro Rail services, cinema halls and gyms will continue to remain closed till July-end.

The Centre's Unlock 2.0 is the phased re-opening of activities that had been shut to contain the coronavirus spread in the country.

However, on the first day of the unlocking, the country crossed 6 lakh-mark in terms of coronavirus cases with the addition of new patients from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

The total coronavirus count is now 6,00,032 – nearly 50,000 cases behind Russia, which is the third worst-hit nation from the infection.

As per updates, four states such as Maharashtra, Delhi Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka recorded highest number of cases today. Apart from these states, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telengana, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana also contributed to great extent.

Maharashra

The western Indian state of Maharashtra recorded a total of 1,80,298 coronavirus cases with the addition of 5,537 cases in the last 24 hours.

A per updates from the state’s health department, the death toll due to the virus reached 8,053 with 198 more people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, over 2,243 patients were discharged post recovery on Wednesday, which took the number of recovered persons to 93,154 in the state.

The health department said 9,92,723 people have been tested across the state and the number of active cases is 79,091.

Delhi

After Maharashtra, the national capital was the next place to record highest number of coronavirus cases in the country.

According to updates, Delhi recorded 2,442 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city over the 89,000-mark. The death toll in the national capital mounted to 2,803. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

Last to last week, Delhi overtook Mumbai in terms of coronavirus count as the city is worst-hit by the pandemic in the country.

Delhi health department bulletin on Wednesday said that 61 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours in the national capital.

The bulletin said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 2,803, and the total number of cases mounted to 89,802.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference, said that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital has been brought under control for now with the combined efforts of the AAP government, Centre and other organisations. He, however, cautioned people against any lapse in social and personal behaviour that may again lead to a rise in cases.

Tamil Nadu

Another state to record highest number of cases is Tamil Nadu. The state on Wednesday inched towards the grim milestone of one-lakh infections recording 3,882 coronavirus cases and 63 deaths on Wednesday. The total samples tested so far crossed the 12 lakh mark, the government said in a statement.

The total cases stood at 94,049 while the toll, which has been rising significantly in the past several days, touched 1,264.

Of the fresh cases, the state capital’s share was 2,182 and nearby districts of Chengelpet and Tiruvallur recorded 226 and 147 cases respectively, a health department bulletin said.

Chennai, which has remained the largest hotspot in the state, saw its tally mounting to 60,533 as the intense lockdown entered the 13th day, having been extended till July 5 from Wednesday.

Karnataka

Te South Indian state of Karnataka on Wednesday recorded the biggest single-day spike of 1,272 new COVID-19 cases and seven related deaths. The total number of infections went up to 16,514 and the death toll to 253.

The day also witnessed 145 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of 1,272 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, a whopping 735 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

The previous biggest single day spike was recorded on June 28 with 1,267 cases. As of July 1 evening, cumulatively 16,514 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 253 deaths and 8,063 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 8,194 active cases, 7,902 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 292 are in ICU.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with 5,290 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 1,450 and Udupi 1,228.