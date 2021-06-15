New Delhi: The government has confirmed that a 68-year-old man died due to anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction that he faced after receiving the coronavirus vaccine shot. The government panel on the immunization committee studying the side-effects released the death assessment of 31 reported Serious Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) and acknowledged that one of them was due to a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine, news agency ANI reported. Also Read - Viral Video: Tensed Groom Beats Up His Brother-in-Law After He Teases Him, Video Makes People Laugh | Watch

"It is the first death that we have seen in which the reason of death after an investigation was found to be anaphylaxis after vaccination," Dr NK Arora, AEFI chairperson, said, speaking to India Today TV. However, he refused to comment on it further.

It must be noted that the AEFI committee's report stated a total of three vaccine product-related deaths but the government has confirmed only one so far. Meanwhile, there were two cases of anaphylaxis from vaccination that led to hospitalisation but the patients subsequently recovered.

“Vaccine product-related reactions are expected reactions that can be attributed to vaccination based on current scientific evidence. Examples of such reactions are allergic reactions and anaphylaxis, etc,” the panel report stated.

Among the 31 AEFI deaths, the panel listed 18 of them as having an inconsistent causal association to vaccination, meaning a coincidental death. Seven others were classified as indeterminate deaths, while two remained unclassifiable.

“Unclassifiable events are events which have been investigated but there is not enough evidence for assigning a diagnosis due to missing crucial information…When this relevant information becomes available, the case may be reconsidered for causality assessment,” the AEFI committee stated.