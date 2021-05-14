New Delhi: Drug firm Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Friday said as part of a limited pilot, the soft launch of the COVID vaccine Sputnik V has commenced and the first dose of the vaccine was administered in India. Deepak Sapra, Global Head of Custom Pharma Services at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories received the first jab of the vaccine in Hyderabad. Also Read - Sputnik V Cost: Rs 948+GST For Imported Dose; Price May Dip Once Local Supply Begins in India

The first consignment of imported doses of the Sputnik V vaccine landed in India on May 1, and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on May 13, 2021, it added. "Further consignments of imported doses are expected over the upcoming months. Subsequently, supply of the Sputnik V vaccine will commence from Indian manufacturing partners," it added.

The imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at a maximum retail price of Rs 948, with 5 per cent GST per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)