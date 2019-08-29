New Delhi: The much talked about Jammu and Kashmir Investors’ Summit that was scheduled to take place in October for the first time ever has been postponed amid continued restrictions in the Valley, an NDTV report suggested on Thursday.

The global summit announced by the government was going to be held between October 12 and October 14, hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and JK Trade Promotion Organisation in Srinagar and Jammu. At least eight countries were to participate in the event.

However, as communication and transportation continues to be a concern in the Valley, an event like such would be difficult to organise, a businessman told NDTV.

“Industry bodies need more time to ensure the event becomes as grand as was initially planned,” News18 quoted a source.

Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik on Wednesday had said that restoring communication facilities to pre-August 5 levels will take further time. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs had informed that mobile phone services will open up in all the 10 districts of Jammu and be made functional in the entire revenue district of Kupwara and Handwara Police districts in the Kashmir valley.

Following his statement, on Thursday, mobile phone services were resumed in only five districts of Jammu region – Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch. Meanwhile, residents of the former state remain gripped by detentions and number of restrictions.

The Modi-led central government had on August 5 scrapped Article 35A and Article 370, removing the special status from the former state of Jammu and Kashmir. It further bifurcated the state into union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Centre’s decision of abrogating the contentious bill was supposed to open floodgates of investment in the state, providing the people with tonnes of opportunities. Governor Satya Pal Malik had batted accusations of atrocities by the armed forces in terms of pellet injuries and had instead declared that the government aims to fill 50,000 job vacancies in the coming months.

However, residents of Jammu and Kashmir continue to frustrate over the lockdown that has hampered their day-to-day lives since the beginning of August.