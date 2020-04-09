Bhopal: In a first casualty being reported from among those fighting on the frontlines of COVID-19, a doctor who had tested positive for Coronavirus passed away in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. This has taken the death count from the disease in Indore to 22. Also Read - 'Almost Died, Will Never Take Anything For Granted Again': Indian-Origin COVID-19 Survivor Recounts Her Story

Total positive cases in Indore have climbed to 213, ANI reported.

The local administration is facing criticism over its strategy in dealing with the pandemic in the initial stages.

When the epidemic began in March, the 15-month-old Congress government led by Kamal Nath was on the verge of collapse. Some observers believe that preparations to deal with the virus outbreak suffered during this period of political uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the authorities on Wednesday sealed Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain districts to control the spread of coronavirus, officials said.

