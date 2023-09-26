First Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus Flagged Off From Kartavya Path, New Delhi

The fuel cell utilizes Hydrogen and air to generate electricity to power the bus and the only by-product from the bus is water therefore making it possibly the most environmentally friendly mode of transportation.

The government expects another 15 such buses to ply on Delhi NCR roads by the end of this year.

Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri flagged off the 1st Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus from Kartavya Path, New Delhi on Monday in the presence of young school children, officials, and media persons. Hardeep Singh Puri, explaining the concept of Hydrogen and the benefits of using it as the fuel for the future said, “The fuel cell utilizes Hydrogen and air to generate electricity to power the bus and the only by-product from the bus is water therefore making it possibly the most environmentally friendly mode of transportation as compared to conventional buses that run on diesel and petrol. With three times the energy density and the absence of harmful emissions, hydrogen shines as a cleaner, more efficient choice to meet the energy requirements.”

Additionally, the buses powered with hydrogen cells take only a few minutes to fully charge themselves, he said.

Speaking about the Government’s ambitious plans for clean and green energy, Puri said that emerging fuels like hydrogen and bio-fuels shall account for 25% of global incremental energy demand growth over the next two decades.

The Minister complimented the Industry and Government’s collaboration in taking India on a global platform and ensuring that it becomes a global hub for cleaner technologies and achieving self-reliance in energy soon.

“We were privy to the launch of the world’s first BS 6 (Stage II) Electrified Flex Fuel vehicle prototype that encompasses both the flex fuel engine as well as an electric powertrain that offers higher use of ethanol combined with better fuel efficiencies. Now with flagging-off the first two hydrogen cell buses, we have set the ball rolling and expect another 15 such buses to ply on Delhi NCR roads by the end of this year,” stated the Petroleum Minister.

He complimented Indian Oil for undertaking this collaborative approach along with Tata Motors for development of indigenous solutions pertaining to Fuel Cell and hydrogen infrastructure in the country. “Success of this project can catapult India from being net importer of fossil energy to becoming net exporter of clean hydrogen energy,” said Puri.

