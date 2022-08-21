Thiruvananthapuram: According to an article published in the ISIS mouthpiece Voice of Koharasan, “the first Indian suicide bomber for them was a Keralite who had converted from Christianity to Islam”. Following this alleged revelation by the terrorist group, Indian Central intelligence agencies have commenced a probe into the same. The purported “suicide bomber” is cited in the chapter “Memories of Shuhada” of the magazine’s (Voice of Koharasan) latest issue which is a portion dedicated to the memories of those who died fighting for ISIS.Also Read - Janmashtami 2022: Witness Janmashtami Fervor At These Outstanding Destinations In India

The article did not, however, mention the exact identity of the youth. It dwells that he was an engineering graduate from Kerala who had worked in Bengaluru as an engineer and later migrated to Dubai.

The article further states that the youth had assumed the name, "Aboobacker Al-Hindi" and that he got attracted to Islam while in UAE. He later did more research on the religion through available online portals and later converted to Islam.

After conversion, he, according to the magazine, got attracted to the ideology of Jihad and contacted the ISIS sleeper cells in Dubai. He was planning to go to Yemen for further training but was not able to and hence returned to his home state, Kerala. After spending some time in Kerala, he got a message from his ISIS contacts that there was an opportunity in Libya and accordingly he reached there under the guise of searching for a new job. According to the article, he fought against the Libyan Army at Sirsit, the ISIS stronghold, and later became a suicide bomber and blasted himself to death.

Central Intelligence agencies had earlier got some wind of such a person and had commenced a probe into the same. Sources in the agency told IANS that he would have committed the act in 2015-16 and that there was some information about him with the Central agencies.

Sources in the agencies also told IANS that they have details of 100 youths from Kerala who had left the shores of the state to reach ISIS and officials said that there could be more people who have joined the ISIS in Syria and Yemen.

It is to be noted that Aboobacker Al- Hindi is the third person from Kerala who had died for the cause propagated by the organisation, according to Voice of Khorasan.

