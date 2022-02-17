New Delhi: The revamped Deccan Queen train rolled out from Integral Coach Factory in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai on Wednesday. A grand make-over was done for the prestigious 90-year-old Mumbai-Pune train, ‘Deccan Queen Express’, which was also the country’s first-ever superfast train. The revamp included upgrading to the more comfortable and safer German-design Linke Hofmann Busch coaches, re-designing the external livery of the train’s existing blue-and-white with red-band, and giving a new logo incorporating the UNESCO Heritage Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Runs Special Trains From Jaipur, Jodhpur to Mumbai From Today

#RailFans Watch the new rakes of #Mumbai #Pune #DeccanQueen in the new "Restrained Imperium" livery on the way to Pune from ICF chennai… Video credits to original videographer…Rec'd via WA.. pic.twitter.com/RIaNG8Wg0A — मुंबई Matters™✳️ (@mumbaimatterz) February 16, 2022

Also Read - Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re: Mumbai Police Pays Tribute to Golden King Bappi Lahiri | See Tweet

New Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen train coaches despatched from Integral Coach Factory, Chennai pic.twitter.com/rfrTn8ugXU — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) February 16, 2022

Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Just Like E-commerce Firms, Railways to Soon Offer Home Delivery of Goods

For the external livery design, the Central Railway, which runs and manages the Deccan Queen Express, had invited the opinion of passengers on their preferred colours in view of their deep emotional connect with the train.

Based on their feedback, the CR has present eight different livery design sets along with their ranking as per the customer votes which will be implemented.

For designing the new proposed logo, the CR has engaged experts of the National Institute of Design (NID) Ahmedabad for their inputs and final logo for the train.

The Deccan Queen, initially, had only first class and second class accommodation. First class was abolished on January 1, 1949 and second class was redesigned as first class, which continued up to June 1955 when third class was introduced on this train for the first time. This was later re-designated as second class from April 1974 onwards.