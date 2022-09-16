First Look Of African Cheetahs That Will Be Brought To India On PM Modi’s Birthday

New Delhi: The first look of Cheetahs that will be brought from Namibia in Africa to India on 17th September at KUNO National Park, in Madhya Pradesh was shared by news agency ANI on Friday. . The one-minute-long video shows two cheetahs resting under a tree in what is believed to be a national park. As many as 16 Cheetahs will arrive on Friday from Namibia and South Africa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release Cheetahs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur on Saturday and preparation is underway for reintroducing cheetahs in the country after almost 70 years. On the occasion of his birthday, PM Modi will release eight cheetahs brought from Namibia in Kuno National Park as part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify the country’s wildlife and habitat.Also Read - Cheetah Translocation At Kuno National Park; Shivraj Singh Chouhan Inspects Site Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

The cheetah will be brought in a special cargo flight Boeing -747 and will land in Gwalior. They will be then brought to Kuno National Park in a helicopter.

While speaking to news agency ANI, SP Yadav, Project Cheetah chief, said, “Cheetahs coming from Namibia will now land in Gwalior, earlier it was supposed to land in Jaipur on September 17 then from a helicopter from Gwalior brought to KUNO National Park Sheopur.”

Under the ambitious project of the Indian government-Project Cheetah- the reintroduction of wild species particularly cheetah is being undertaken as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) guidelines.

India has a long history of wildlife conservation. One of the most successful wildlife conservation ventures ‘Project Tiger’ which was initiated way back in 1972, has not only contributed to the conservation of tigers but also to the entire ecosystem.

In continuation of this, the reintroduction of Cheetah which we have lost recently is one step ahead and a milestone in the history of wildlife conservation in India.