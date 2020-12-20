Ayodhya (UP): The first look of the mosque and hospital which will be constructed on the five-acre plot in Ayodhya, as mandated by the Supreme Court, has been revealed. Also Read - Hindu Man From Lucknow Becomes The First to Donate Rs 21,000 For Building Of Ayodhya Mosque

The trust in charge of building the mosque, Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), unveiled the design of the mosque and hospital in Dhannipur village of Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Saturday.

The first phase of the project is likely to begin in the begging of next year, as the foundation stone for the mosque which will replace Babri Masjid will be laid on Republic Day.

The architectural design of the mosque complex includes a multi-specialty hospital, community kitchen, library and museum housed in a multi-storeyed vertical structure. The blueprint unveiled by IICF after the plan for the project was finalised by its architect Professor SM Akhtar.

“The mosque will have a capacity to hold 2,000 namazis at a time, and the structure will be round-shaped,” the architect had said.

The mosque will be four times bigger than Babri Masjid and the 300-bed hospital will be six times the size of the mosque.

AS for the design of the mosque, it will have a ‘cosmic’ or futuristic type of design which will resemble the spherical earth cushioned in space. It will not have stereotypical domes, minarets or arches that are associated with Islamic architecture in India.

IICF was formed by Uttar Pradesh P Sunni Central Waqf Board after the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case in November last year. The Supreme Court in its verdict in November last year had awarded the land to the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board.

In February this year, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board accepted the five acres of land provided for the construction of the mosque in Ayodhya.