New Delhi: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is capable of giving a befitting reply to Chinese aggression in Eastern Ladakh, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday dialled up External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over the phone and discussed the border dispute.

During the telephonic conversation, the Chinese Foreign Minister stressed that both sides should strengthen communication and coordination to resolve the differences to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border in Ladakh.

The foreign ministerial-level talks on the phone came after 20 personnel of Indian Army were killed in the clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

Wang said both the sides should follow the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and strengthen communication and coordination.

The Chinese Foreign Minister said proper communication and coordination should be done to properly handle the border situation through the existing channels so as to jointly maintain peace in the border area.

However, both the sides agreed to deal fairly with the serious events caused by the conflict in the Galwan Valley, jointly abide by the consensus reached at the military-level meetings between the two sides.

Issuing a statement earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs said both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement arrived at earlier at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.