First Mission Of 2024: ISRO To Launch XPoSat Today; All You Need To Know

ISRO to launch X-ray Polarimeter Satellite aboard PSLV-C58 today. The launch marks the country’s first dedicated scientific initiative to study the polarization of cosmic X-rays originating from celestial sources.

First Mission Of 2024: ISRO To Launch XPoSat Today; All You Need To Know

Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to kick start the new year with a roaring launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle on Monday. The Indian space agency will launch the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) aboard PSLV-C58, marking the country’s first dedicated scientific endeavour to study the polarization of cosmic X-rays from celestial sources. XPoSat, the primary payload and 10 other satellites will be launched into low-earth orbits from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 9:10 am.

Trending Now

🚀 PSLV-C58/ 🛰️ XPoSat Mission:

The launch of the X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) is set for January 1, 2024, at 09:10 Hrs. IST from the first launch-pad, SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.https://t.co/gWMWX8N6Iv The launch can be viewed LIVE

from 08:40 Hrs. IST on

YouTube:… pic.twitter.com/g4tUArJ0Ea — ISRO (@isro) December 31, 2023

You may like to read

XpoSat

It is the world’s second mission of its kind. Notably, American space agency NASA launched Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) in 2021 to perform X-ray polarisation measurements within the soft X-ray band. On the other hand, ISRO’s Satellite, that will carry two payloads POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays) and XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing), will operate within the medium X-ray band. As per the Indian space agency, POLIX will observe about 40 bright astronomical sources of different categories whereas XSPECT will study the electromagnetic spectrum generated by different matter.

The spacecraft will study neutron stars in new light and black holes while also trying to garner information about some of the most enigmatic features in the universe.

Objective

Objectives of the mission are multifaceted, which include conducting long-term spectral and temporal studies, measuring the polarisation of X-rays emanating from cosmic sources and understanding the distribution of magnetic fields while studying the nature of accelerators in galactic cosmic X-ray sources.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.