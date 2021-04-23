Mumbai: The first ‘Oxygen Express’ on Friday arrived in Maharashtra’s Nagpur as hospitals desperately waited for O2 supply amid a deadly second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, the Indian Railways has started running ‘Oxygen Expresses’ to ensure an unhindered supply of the gas amid acute shortage being reported in many hospitals across the country. Also Read - First 'Oxygen Express' Train Leaves For Maharashtra Amid Rising Cases, Piyush Goyal Shares Video

“Roll On Roll Off (RORO) Oxygen Express, that departed from Visakhapatnam yesterday, has arrived at Nagpur Junction railway station with 7 oxygen tankers, of which 3 tankers have been unloaded here,” ANI reported.

The first batch of 100 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from the Vizag Steel Plant was loaded onto the Indian Railways’ Oxygen Express, for transportation to Covid-hit Maharashtra. The special train designed for transporting LMO arrived in the early hours of Thursday, at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited’s Vizag Steel Plant, officials said.

Another Oxygen Express started its journey from Lucknow to Bokaro via Varanasi to fulfil the requirements of oxygen in Uttar Pradesh.

The railways have decided to run the “Oxygen Express” train from steel plants that produce oxygen to different parts of the country. “Railways transported essential commodities and kept the supply chain intact even during the lockdown last year and continue to serve the nation in times of emergencies. This time, the movement of ‘Oxygen Express’ towards different parts of the country will help patients and different hospitals,” the railways had said.

Transportation of oxygen through trains is faster over long distances than road transport. Trains can run 24 hours in a day but truck drivers need to take halts.