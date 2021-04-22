New Delhi: Amid the rising cases of covid across the country and reports of hospitals gasping for adequate oxygen supply, India’s “Oxygen Express” train made its first run today from Visakhapatnam to Maharashtra, where COVID-19 cases have been rising at a rapid pace. The train carrying oxygen tankers left the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (RINL) facility at the Andhra Pradesh town this evening. Also Read - Karnataka Govt Issues Revised Curfew Guidelines, Traders Call it 'Partial Lockdown' | Complete List of What's Allowed, What's Shut on Weekdays

According to the statement released by the railways, seven empty tankers from Maharashtra reached Rashtriya Ispat Nigam, Visakhapatnam, early morning today after which Liquid medical oxygen (LMO) was filled in the tankers since morning.

"Each tanker has been loaded with 15 tonnes of LMO and the train started to move towards Maharashtra in the evening. A joint effort by Waltair Division of East Coast Railways, and officials of RINL made the project a success. This will prove to be highly beneficial during the recent upsurge in COVID-19," the railways said.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted a video of the train preparing to pull out from the RINL facility.

“The first ‘Oxygen Express’ train loaded with liquid medical oxygen tankers has left for Maharashtra from Vizag. Railways continues to serve the nation in difficult times by transporting essential commodities and driving innovation to ensure the well-being of all citizens,” Piyush Goyal tweeted.

The railways will run the “Oxygen Express” train from steel plants that produce oxygen to different parts of the country.

“Railways transported essential commodities and kept the supply chain intact even during the lockdown last year and continue to serve the nation in times of emergencies. This time, the movement of ‘Oxygen Express’ towards different parts of the country will help patients and different hospitals,” the railways said.