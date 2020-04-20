New Delhi: Five days after the Delhi government decided to use plasma enriching technique to treat COVID-19 patients, the first patient, who was administered the plasma therapy on compassionate grounds at Max Hospital, Saket, has shown positive results, hospital sources said on Monday. Also Read - Corona Warrior, Ludhiana ACP Anil Kohli Dies of COVID-19, Day After Govt Approves Plasma Therapy

As part of the improvement, the patient was recently weaned off the ventilator support. The patient is a 49-year-old male from Delhi who had tested COVID positive on April 4. Also Read - Trial of Plasma Enrichment Technique to Start in Next 3-4 Days, Says Kejriwal

Issuing a statement, the hospital said that the patient was admitted with moderate symptoms and had history of fever and respiratory issues. Moreover, his condition deteriorated during next few days as he developed pneumonia with Type I respiratory failure and had to be put on ventilator support on April 8. Also Read - Delhi Government Announces Use of Plasma Therapy to Treat COVID-19 Patients, Here is All You Need to Know About This Method

The patient’s family requested plasma therapy when he showed no improvement and he was administered fresh plasma as a treatment on April 14.

The Delhi government on April 15 had said that for the first time plasma enrichment technique will be used to treat COVID-19 patients on trial basis in a Delhi government hospital.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on April 19 had said that it has received 99 applications from institutes expressing interest in participating in a randomised controlled study to assess the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma to limit complications associated with COVID-19.

“ICMR launched the call for intent for the study titled ‘A Phase II, Open Label, Randomized Controlled Study to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of Convalescent Plasma to Limit COVID19 Associated Complications’ on April 12, 2020.

Eligible institutes will be funded by ICMR for study-related activities after completion of requisite documentation, it had said.

In convalescent plasma therapy, antibodies from the blood of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 are used to treat severely infected patients.