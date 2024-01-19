Top Recommended Stories

First Pictures Of Lord Ram’s Idol In Ayodhya Released Before Consecration; Check Here

Ayodhya: The preparations for the consecration of Lord Ram are going on in full swing and days before the major consecration event, some beautiful images of Ramlala have been released. On Thursday, th

Updated: January 19, 2024 5:07 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Abhijeet Sen

Ayodhya: The preparations for the consecration of Lord Ram are going on in full swing and days before the major consecration event, some beautiful images of Ramlala have been released. On Thursday, the idol of Ramlala was installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and the very next day, the picture of Lord Ram’s udol was also revealed. Notably, the smile on Ramlala’s face in the idol is captivating and is becoming a viral talk. Moreover, even before this, two pictures of Ramlala had surfaced where Ramlala’s eyes were covered with a yellow bandage and his entire body was covered with white clothes.

