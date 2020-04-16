New Delhi: After repeated delays, India is on Thursday finally likely to receive the first consignment of rapid testing kits for the treatment of coronavirus. A batch of 3,00,000 COVID-19 kits has been cleared by the customs department in Guangzhou, China, and is headed for New Delhi. Also Read - Aarogya Setu Becomes World's Fastest App to Reach 5 Crore Downloads, Says Niti Aayog

As many as 2-3 million antibody-based kits are expected to arrive in India over the next couple of weeks. The central government had placed an order for more than 7 lakh kits with Chinese firms that were supposed to arrive by April 8. Also Read - Coronavirus in Pakistan: Special Flights Only For VIPs Stranded in London, Claims Report

However, due to shortage of cargo planes and other logistic issues, the kits have been stuck at the Chinese ports. Also Read - Google Thanks Food Service Workers With a Doodle

The postponement of deliveries caused a worrisome situation as the total number of COVID-19 cases crossed 10,000-mark. As a result, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also decided to approve of Indian-made rapid kits for areas that list under cluster-containment zones or hotspots.

The Indian firms supplying coronavirus kits are Gujarat-based Voxtur Bio, Delhi-based Vanguard Diagnostics and government-owned HLL Lifecare.

Alongside, the ICMR has also invited bids for some 45 lakh rapid testing kits from international firms from countries including China, Korea, France, Germany and Israel.

Notably, rapid antibody tests reduce the wait time for identification from two days to less than two hours. It require blood samples as opposed to throat/nasal swabs. Any person who has recently been exposed to the highly-contagious virus will develop certain antibodies to fight it, and the rapid test can determine the presence of the antibody.