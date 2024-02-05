‘First Step Would Be To Get Caste Census In The Country If INDIA Alliance Voted To Power’: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi held a rally at the Shaheed Maidan in Jharkand’s capital Ranchi.

Ranchi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Ranchi, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi In Ranchi: “A nationwide caste census and removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservation if the INDIA alliance forms the government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls”. This is the promise that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made on Monday as he alleged that the BJP tried to topple the JMM-Congress-RJD government in Jharkhand as the chief minister was a tribal.

“Want to congratulate all alliance MLAs, (Champai) Soren ji as that they stopped the BJP-RSS conspiracy and protected the government of the poor,” Rahul Gandhi said at a rally at the Shaheed Maidan in Jharkand’s capital Ranchi.

He claimed that Dalits, tribals, and the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) were made bonded labourers and their participation was lacking in big companies, hospitals, schools, colleges, and courts.

“This is the biggest question before India. Our first step would be to get a caste census in the country,” said the Wayanad MP.

Noting that more than 50 per cent reservation cannot be given under existing provisions, Gandhi promised that an Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance government will “throw out” the 50 per cent cap on reservation.

“There will be no reduction in reservation of Dalits and Adivasis. I am giving you a guarantee that the backward sections of society will get their rights. This is the biggest issue – social and economic injustice,” said the former president of Congress.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to say that he is an OBC but when the demand for a caste census was made, he stated that there are only two castes, the rich and the poor.

“When the time came to give rights to OBCs, Dalits, tribals, Modi ji says there are no castes and when it is time to get votes, he says he is an OBC,” Gandhi claimed.

Slamming the BJP soon after the Champai Soren-led government won the trust vote in the Jharkhand assembly, Gandhi alleged that the BJP tried to remove the government as it could not accept that there was a tribal as the Chief Minister.

“The Congress and the JMM stood against them together and the government was saved. They do this in all opposition-ruled states through probe agencies and money power. They (BJP) are attacking democracy and the Constitution and want to suppress the voice of the people. The INDIA coalition will not let the voice of democracy be suppressed,” said Rahul Gandhi at the rally held during his Manipur-to-Maharashtra Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

(With PTI inputs)

